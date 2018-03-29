XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/03/2018 - 13:34 BST

Blow For Leeds United In Interest In German Second Tier Hitman

 




Holstein Kiel are working to keep hold of Leeds United linked Marvin Ducksch and the striker also wants to continue at the 2. Bundesliga outfit.

Ducksch is on loan at Holstein Kiel from fellow German second tier side St Pauli and has caught the eye with his superb performances in the current campaign.




He has helped Hostein Kiel to sit in third spot in the 2. Bundesliga and firmly in the thick of the race to win promotion to the Bundesliga.

Ducksch has been linked with English side Leeds and the Whites have done business in Germany over the last year, bringing in goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald from Werder Bremen and Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburg.
 


But according to German daily Bild, Ducksch favours staying at Holstein Kiel.

It is not yet clear whether the club can afford to keep him given the asking price St Pauli would demand, however they are working to try to make sure they secure Ducksch on a permanent basis.

Still just 24 years old, the striker has netted on 14 occasions in the 2. Bundesliga for Holstein Kiel this season, along with providing eight assists.
 