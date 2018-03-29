Blow For West Ham As French Heavyweights Enter Chase For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and West Ham midfield target William Carvalho has emerged as a potential summer recruit for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.



The Portugal international’s future has been recurring theme over the last few transfer windows, but despite all the speculation, he has stayed put at Sporting Lisbon.











West Ham were interested in signing him last summer, but a fee could not be agreed and it led to a bitter feud between the owners of the two clubs before they amicably solved their issues.



William is again expected to attract speculation at the end of the season and there are suggestions West Ham have been joined by Everton in pursuit of the midfielder.





However, the Portuguese could consider a move to France as according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, PSG are interested in signing the midfielder in the summer.

The Parisians are eyeing adding to their midfield resources at the end of the season and the Sporting Lisbon midfielder has emerged as a potential target for the club.



Sporting Lisbon have shown an unwillingness in the past to lower their valuation of players and it remains to be seen whether they take the same tough negotiating stance should PSG come calling for William in the summer.



He has a contract until 2020 with the Portuguese giants.

