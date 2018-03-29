XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

29/03/2018 - 22:16 BST

Celtic Focused On Double Treble, Brendan Rodgers Insists

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists that the Bhoys are focused on writing their name into the history books by completing a double treble.

The Bhoys are close to winning their seventh league title in a row and currently hold a ten-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and have played one game fewer than second placed Rangers.




The Hoops are also on the verge of making the 2017/18 season a historic one as they look to challenge for a third trophy in the form of the Scottish Cup.

A semi-final tie against Rangers is scheduled for 15th April which will decide who plays in the final of the cup and Rodgers hopes that his team can be one of the sides playing at Hampden and creating history.
 


"We know we’re entering the real business end of the season now", Rodgers said at a press conference.  

"We're in a great position in the league, in a cup semi-final and a wonderful opportunity to again, rewrite the history books.

"It’s something we’re very focused on."

There have been three meetings between Celtic and Rangers this season, with the Bhoys winning two and the other resulting in a goalless draw.
 