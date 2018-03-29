XRegister
X
06 October 2016

29/03/2018 - 11:50 BST

Chelsea and Tottenham Targeted Teenage Bundesliga Talent Seeks Move Advice From Coach

 




Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Jann-Fiete Arp has sought counsel about his future at Hamburg from coach Christian Titz.

The 18-year-old striker’s future at Hamburg is expected to be a hot topic over the forthcoming summer transfer window and as he is yet to put pen to paper on a new five-year contract offer from the club.




Hamburg are fighting for survival in the Bundesliga, but they are also now desperate to keep hold of the striker, who is considered one of the brightest young talents in German football.

The German outfit have tailored special training sessions for the 18-year-old striker, a privilege no other member of the club’s first team squad enjoy at the moment.
 


Arp remains undecided about his future amidst interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Tottenham and is yet to take any definitive decision on continuing at Hamburg.  

According to German magazine SportBild, the striker has been in talks with coach Titz over his future and the youngster has been advised to continue at Hamburg for the time being.

The youngster shares a close personal chemistry with the Hamburg coach and Titz’s future at the club is also expected to play a key role in his decision making.

And while Hamburg want to keep hold of Arp, the club are considering bringing in a new coach in place of Titz in the summer.
 