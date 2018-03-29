Chelsea Striker On Bayern Munich’s Radar As Potential Robert Lewandowski Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has emerged as a possible replacement to Robert Lewandowski for Bayern Munich ahead of the summer transfer window.



Lewandowski has been angling for a move to Real Madrid and has urged Bayern Munich to consider an offer from the European champions when the window opens.











At 29, the Pole is looking for the last big move of his career and Real Madrid are believed to be the club he wants to join in the summer.



Bayern Munich have maintained their counsel, but there are suggestions that the German champions are prepared to let Lewandowski go at the end of the season.





And according to Spanish sports daily AS, Chelsea’s Morata has emerged as a possible target who could potentially replace the Pole in the Bayern Munich squad next season.

Morata has been finding life more difficult since joining Chelsea last summer in a big money switch from Real Madrid, but it is unknown whether the Blues are prepared to give up on him after just one season.



Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner are also believed to be on Bayern Munich’s radar.



The German champions are said to be plotting to replace Lewandowski with a younger front man.

