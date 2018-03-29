Former Leeds Assistant Pep Clotet Admits Rejecting Championship Managerial Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United assistant manager Pep Clotet has revealed that he had an offer to take charge of a Championship side when he was at Swansea City.



Clotet became part of Swansea’s coaching set-up when Michael Laudrup took charge of the club and Garry Monk retained him when he became Swans boss.











Monk also took the Spaniard to Leeds when he became the Whites boss in 2016 and Clotet left Elland Road when Thomas Christiansen became head coach at the start of the current season.



The 40-year-old took charge of League One club Oxford United, but was sacked in January and he eventually joined Monk again to become part of his coaching set-up at Birmingham City.





However, the Spaniard revealed that while he was assisting Monk at Swansea he had an offer to become manager at an established Championship, but admits that he did not want to leave the current Birmingham boss during a tricky spell at the Liberty Stadium.

He wrote on The Coaches’ Voice: “During our third season in charge at Swansea, I was faced with one of the most difficult decisions of my career.



“I was offered a job. An opportunity to manage in the Championship.



"It was a well-run club with a clear idea of what they were doing and a fantastic set-up.



"In almost every way, it was the perfect job for me to start my managerial career in England.



“Except for the timing.



“Swansea was going through a blip. It was a bad time for the team and I could not leave Garry at that moment.



“We started together, so we are in this together.”



He added: “It was a matter of values. I live my life according to my values. If that opportunity doesn’t come again, I told myself, well it’s just a job, isn’t it?



“But now I can pick up the phone to Garry and spend time with him and we’re good friends.



"That’s what’s going to make more of a difference to my life.”

