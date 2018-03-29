XRegister
06 October 2016

29/03/2018 - 12:12 BST

France Midfielder Working To Convince Manchester United Star To Make Serie A Switch

 




Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has been trying to influence Manchester United forward Anthony Martial to move to the Italian champions this summer.

The 22-year-old forward has been facing increased competition to get into the Manchester United eleven since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the January window.




Martial’s future has been under the scanner for a while and his agent recently remained coy when asked about the player continuing at Manchester United next season.

The Frenchman is Juventus’ top target and they have already been in touch with an influential sports agency to act as mediators in a potential move for the player in the summer.
 


And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus midfielder Matuidi has been in Martial’s ears in order to tempt him into joining the Bianconeri in the summer.  

The midfielder has been in contact with his French compatriot and it has been claimed that the appeal of joining Juventus is emerging as a good option for Martial.

Manchester United are likely to be unwilling to lose the player in the summer and could ask for a huge transfer fee should Juventus persist with their interest.

While Martial has not been a regular for Jose Mourinho this season, he is not expected to be one of the players the Manchester United manager would be keen to sell.
 