I’d Love To Stay At Celtic, Bhoys Loan Star Admits

Scott Bain has indicated his desire to continue at Celtic and believes the club have everything that he would need to further improve.



Bain joined Celtic from Dundee the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season and was signed as backup to Dorus de Vries following an injury suffered by Craig Gordon.











Gordon's absence and an injury to De Vries has led to Bain started the last two league games for Celtic between the sticks and the Scot has been impressive.



His contract with Dundee expires at the end of the season and Bain admits that he would love to continue at Celtic beyond the end of his loan stint with the Scottish giants.





The goalkeeper believes the Bhoys have the set-up and the tools that would help him to further improve if he gets an opportunity to continue at Paradise.

The Celtic goalkeeper said in a press conference: "I would love to be here.



“I’ve loved every minute of being at this club and the fans have been fantastic with me.



"Here I can reach my potential with the staff and the players I train with every day.



"It’s been such a strange season for me being out of games for a long time and not expecting to play. I would like it to be here as this club has got everything for me to improve.”



He continued: “I’d love to stay here and if I continue to play well then it stands me in good stead.



"I would rather get it done sooner than later but it’s not a priority right now, it’s just a priority to play well and do well for this club."

