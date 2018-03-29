Let’s Do Job Against Leeds United – Bolton Wanderers Star Issues Rallying Cry

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers star Adam Le Fondre has urged his team to do their job against Leeds United on Good Friday as they return to football after the international break.



Championship football is returning over Easter following the international break and the 31-year-old feels that Bolton need to be ready for the trip to Elland Road.











The match on Good Friday presents an interesting prospect for both teams, though for different reasons.



For the Trotters it will be an opportunity to move further away from the relegation zone, while for head coach Paul Heckingbottom's team it will be an opportunity to put an end to their four-game winless run.





Stressing the importance of the international break last weekend, Le Fondre said that it was important in the context of the season.

But the Bolton star feels his side must put their recharged batteries to use by beating Leeds.



“It’s nice to have had a rest from the hurly-burly of the Championship and re-charge our batteries for the last eight games of the season", Le Fondre told his club's official website.



“Now we're ready to go again at Leeds.



"We still have a job to do, let’s go for it!”

