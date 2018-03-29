XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/03/2018 - 22:08 BST

Let’s Do Job Against Leeds United – Bolton Wanderers Star Issues Rallying Cry

 




Bolton Wanderers star Adam Le Fondre has urged his team to do their job against Leeds United on Good Friday as they return to football after the international break.

Championship football is returning over Easter following the international break and the 31-year-old feels that Bolton need to be ready for the trip to Elland Road.




The match on Good Friday presents an interesting prospect for both teams, though for different reasons.

For the Trotters it will be an opportunity to move further away from the relegation zone, while for head coach Paul Heckingbottom's team it will be an opportunity to put an end to their four-game winless run.
 


Stressing the importance of the international break last weekend, Le Fondre said that it was important in the context of the season.

But the Bolton star feels his side must put their recharged batteries to use by beating Leeds.

“It’s nice to have had a rest from the hurly-burly of the Championship and re-charge our batteries for the last eight games of the season", Le Fondre told his club's official website.

“Now we're ready to go again at Leeds.

"We still have a job to do, let’s go for it!”
 