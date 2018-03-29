Let’s Make West Ham Fans Angry Again, Mark Hughes Urges Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton manager Mark Hughes insists that his team will have to take the opportunity if it presents itself to be able to exert pressure on West Ham and affect the atmosphere at the London Stadium.



The Premier League returns this weekend following the international break, with the two relegation battlers facing each other in a match on Saturday.











The match will be played at West Ham's home ground, a place that was witness to fan unrest in their last league match on 10th March.



The fans invaded the pitch in protest after the Hammers conceded three second-half goals to find themselves hovering just above the relegation zone with 30 points from 30 matches.





The visiting side on Saturday have problems of their own to handle as they sit 18th and well in the relegation zone, with newly appointed manager Hughes stressing the need to make the atmosphere at the London Stadium toxic.

"West Ham have their own problems to deal with, it seems, with their home games so we have got to take the opportunity, if it presents itself, to be able to exert pressure on them and maybe affect the atmosphere in the ground and what seemed to occur against Burnley", Hughes was quoted as saying by ITV.



"That had a detrimental effect on the team and it's within our ability to do that ourselves.



"We have got to try to be positive and get on the scoresheet first.



"We've got to affect the confidence of their group.



"Clearly there is some anxiety surrounding the club at the moment.



"That's a negative and it certainly affected them in the last game, going by what some of their players talked about afterwards."

