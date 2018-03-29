Looking Like He’s Leaving – Schalke Sporting Director On Liverpool and Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has conceded that all the signs point towards Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Max Meyer’s departure from the club in the summer.



The Bundesliga giants have already lost Leon Goretzka, who is set to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer, and it seems they are set to lose one more midfielder.











Meyer’s contract also expires at the end of the season and the midfielder has already rejected two offers from Schalke to sign a fresh deal and it seems his departure is only a matter of time.



Schalke have already revealed that his agent cancelled a scheduled meeting with the club hierarchy earlier this month and amidst interest from clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham, Meyer is expected to leave.





And Heidel admits that it is safe to assume that the midfielder will pack his bags as neither the club nor the player have been showing any signs that an agreement could be on the cards soon.

The Schalke deal-maker was quoted as saying by German outlet Spox: “At the moment one can and should assume, that Max will leave the club in the summer.



“Everything is pointing towards that direction.”



He added: “There is currently no offer from us and neither has Max shown any desire to have another conversation.”

