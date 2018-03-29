Manchester United Have Real Madrid Competition For Young La Liga Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United linked midfielder Carlos Soler in the summer transfer window.



The 21-year-old Spaniard is considered one of the brightest young talents in his country at the moment and has been a regular for Valencia this season.











His performances in Spain have not gone under the radar and the midfielder is believed to be in Manchester United sights, with the Red Devils keen to sign midfield men in the summer.



Soler has also been on Inter Milan’s shortlist of targets, but it seems the 21-year-old has emerged on the radar of one of the big wigs of Spanish football in Real Madrid.





According to El Confidencial, Soler’s performances have been duly noted by Real Madrid and the European champions are considering signing him in the summer window.

However, Soler has a contract until 2021 with Valencia and it contains a hefty release clause worth €80m, which puts his club in an advantageous position in any potential negotiations.



Valencia are under no pressure to sell the young midfielder, but they have an interest in several Real Madrid players.



A player plush cash offer from the European champions could tempt Los Che into selling Soler.

