Mauricio Pochettino Won’t Rule Out Harry Kane Featuring Against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is not ruling out the possibility of Harry Kane featuring against Chelsea on Sunday, despite reports the striker will miss the Premier League clash.



The England international has been out since 11th March after picking up a ligament injury in the match against Bournemouth.











However, the Argentine manager insists that the rehabilitation process has gone as planned and the player is now expected to be back soon.



While there was no guarantee that the Chelsea league fixture will see Kane return, Pochettino revealed that it is an eventuality and may happen next week if not this one.





On the availability of Kane for the match, the former Southampton boss said at a press conference: "I can not say no, I can not say yes.

"If not this weekend maybe next weekend, but the most important is that we are so positive about his recovery, he is doing fantastic.



"We are so happy because after Bournemouth everybody believed it might be a long period out, but I think the evolution was fantastic."



Kane has been an influential figure for the Lilywhites thus far this season, scoring an impressive 35 goals in 39 matches overall and also setting up four more for his team-mates.



Tottenham head to Stamford Bridge looking to maintain their five-point advantage over Chelsea in the Premier League.

