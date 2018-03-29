More Than This – Lazio Deal-Maker On Asking Price For Man City and Man Utd Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has indicated towards the transfer fee required to take Manchester City and Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from the Stadio Olimpico.



The 29-year-old midfielder’s future is expected to be away from Lazio in the summer as some of the biggest clubs in Europe are keen to get their hands on him.











Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are jostling to secure the Serbian midfielder’s signature in the summer and he is expected to be part of a huge transfer saga once the window opens this summer.



Lazio supremo Claudio Lotito is expected to take a final decision on Milinkovic-Savic’s future at the end of the season and Tare stressed that there have been no talks over selling the midfielder.





However, he indicated that it would take more than €80m to snare the Serbian away from Lazio when the transfer window opens in a few months’ time.

Speaking about the midfielder’s future, the Lazio sporting director told Sportitalia: “There are no talks that I would like at the moment as we are fighting for important goals.



“I think he’s worth more than €80m.



“Last summer, offers came for him around the figure, but we didn’t take them into consideration.”



The Serbian has a contract until 2022 with the Roman club.

