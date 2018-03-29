XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/03/2018 - 12:19 BST

Never Seen Arsene Wenger This Hungry To Succeed – Arsenal Assistant Backs Boss

 




Arsenal assistant manager Steve Bould has insisted that Arsene Wenger is as hungry as ever to succeed at the Emirates Stadium despite all the criticism this season.

The Gunners are 13 points off the pace in the top four race and are now largely depending on winning the Europa League to secure the return of Champions League football next season.




Wenger has taken the lion’s share of the blame for Arsenal dropping off badly this season and a large section of the Gunners fan base want him to leave the club in the summer.

The Frenchman has insisted that he has no plans to leave Arsenal at the end of the current campaign and Bould believes the Gunners boss takes a lot of heat off the players and the others behind closed doors.
 


Asked about Wenger, the Arsenal assistant boss said in a press conference: “I admire him immensely.  

“He takes an unbelievable amount of stick off an awful lot of people and he is one of the great mangers.

“It’s a pleasure for me to sit next to him.”

Bould also stressed that Wenger’s hunger to take Arsenal forward has not diminished even after 22 years in charge and feels he is as determined as ever to succeed with the club.

Asked if he senses Wenger has the same hunger, the former defender said: “Absolutely, he is remarkable.

“Behind closed doors I have not anyone else as hungry and determined to win football games.

“It’s as big as I have ever seen.”
 