Never Seen Arsene Wenger This Hungry To Succeed – Arsenal Assistant Backs Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal assistant manager Steve Bould has insisted that Arsene Wenger is as hungry as ever to succeed at the Emirates Stadium despite all the criticism this season.



The Gunners are 13 points off the pace in the top four race and are now largely depending on winning the Europa League to secure the return of Champions League football next season.











Wenger has taken the lion’s share of the blame for Arsenal dropping off badly this season and a large section of the Gunners fan base want him to leave the club in the summer.



The Frenchman has insisted that he has no plans to leave Arsenal at the end of the current campaign and Bould believes the Gunners boss takes a lot of heat off the players and the others behind closed doors.





Asked about Wenger, the Arsenal assistant boss said in a press conference: “I admire him immensely.

“He takes an unbelievable amount of stick off an awful lot of people and he is one of the great mangers.



“It’s a pleasure for me to sit next to him.”



Bould also stressed that Wenger’s hunger to take Arsenal forward has not diminished even after 22 years in charge and feels he is as determined as ever to succeed with the club.



Asked if he senses Wenger has the same hunger, the former defender said: “Absolutely, he is remarkable.



“Behind closed doors I have not anyone else as hungry and determined to win football games.



“It’s as big as I have ever seen.”

