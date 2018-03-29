Reminds Me Of Luka Modric – Jermaine Defoe Lauds Former Leeds United Talent Lewis Cook

Follow @insidefutbol





England striker Jermaine Defoe believes former Leeds United midfielder Lewis Cook has the potential to become as good as Real Madrid star Luka Modric.



Cook, a product of the Leeds academy and a player Whites fans continue to take pride in the development of, has been stepping up his game since moving to the Premier League with Bournemouth following his departure from Elland Road in the summer of 2016.











A regular in the Bournemouth starting eleven, his consistent performances have been duly noted by many and the Under-20 World Cup winner recently broke into the England senior set-up and made his debut against Italy earlier this week.



Defoe, his team-mate for England and Bournemouth, is a big fan of the midfielder and lavished praise on his potential to become one of the best in his position in the future.





The veteran striker believes Cook has the potential and ability to become a player of Modric’s calibre, someone with whom him he shared the same dressing room at Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking about Cook and his ability, Defoe said on radio station talkSPORT: “He has got unbelievable potential. I call him the little maestro.



“I said to him, ‘you remind me of Luka Modric’. He was like, ‘No, Jermaine, I’m not like that! You can’t say that’.



“He never panics and he’s one of those players who stays on the ball.



"He gets the ball in certain areas and I think he is just going to pass it, and he gets out of areas and I am like, ‘Wow’.”



He continued: “I think he’s got everything to be honest; he’s got the right sort temperament, he’s professional, he works hard off the pitch and in the gym.



“He does everything right and he’s a nice lad, but he’s got potential.”



Cook winning his first England cap against Italy did not net Leeds any extra money from his transfer to Bournemouth, with no add-on for an international cap included in the deal.

