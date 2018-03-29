Roma Need Top Four Finish To Resist Departure of Liverpool Target Alisson

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma could be forced to cash in on Liverpool target Alisson if they do not qualify for next season's Champions League.



The Serie A side are coming under pressure to sell the Brazilian goalkeeper as a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Real Madrid, show interest in taking him away from the Italian capital.











But Roma have insisted that Alisson will stay for at least another year and claim they do not need to sell the custodian.



However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma's financial position of health to resist Alisson's departure will largely depend on whether they are in next season's Champions League.





At present the Giallorossi sit in third spot in the Serie A standings, however, they only boast a five-point lead over fifth placed Lazio, meaning a top four finish is far from a done deal .