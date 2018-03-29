Yes, John McGinn Better Than Scott Brown Was At His Age – Former Hibernian Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight forward Tam McManus has no doubt that Hibernian midfielder John McGinn will get better and stated his belief that he is better than Celtic skipper Scott Brown was at his age.



Celtic have been tipped to make a move for McGinn, who is seen by many as Brown's natural successor, but the Bhoys are likely to face big competition from English clubs who have noted the Hibs man's potential.











McManus has watched McGinn's development and thinks that he is better than Brown was at the same age.



But the former Hibernian forward noted that when McGinn does move on from Easter Road a big fee is likely to be needed to do the trick.





He wrote on Twitter: "2 goals at Parkhead. Goal at Ibrox. Very comfortable at international level .