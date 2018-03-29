You Must Want To Play For AC Milan – Rossoneri Deal-Maker Comments On Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has indicated that Liverpool linked winger Suso could leave the club if he is not fully committed to continuing at the San Siro.



The 24-year-old Spaniard has been in form for AC Milan this season, but his future at the club has been under the scanner over the last few months.











Suso has a €40m release clause in his contract and it has led to speculation over his future, with suggestions that his former club Liverpool are considering re-signing him in the summer; Liverpool are looking for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.



The former Red has remained coy over his future at the club and Mirabelli insisted that if the winger is not completely committed to AC Milan, they will consider offers to sell him.





The AC Milan deal-maker also conceded that given the release clause in his contract, the club are not in total control when it comes to the future of the player.

Mirabelli told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about Suso’s future: “It’s true for Suso and for all the others – we are talking about Milan here, all the players in the world want to wear this shirt, including ours.



“We want to keep Suso, but he must also want the same thing or anyone else.



“If he is no longer willing to wear the shirt, then it would be right to consider an offer.”



When probed about the release clause, the Rossoneri deal-maker said: “And so it doesn’t depend on us.”

