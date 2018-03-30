Be More Positive, Leeds United Legend Advises Whites Ahead of Bolton Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has urged the Leeds United players to play a more progressive brand of football and look to be more positive all around the pitch.



The Whites have been on a downward spiral since the start of the year and have won just one game in 2018, which has seen them tumble down the Championship table and out of the top ten.











Leeds are in desperate need of a result going into the final stretch of the season, but Gray believes the Whites players have shown a certain sense of fear in their football over the last few months.



He urged the Leeds stars to play with more freedom and confidence and show the courage to try things on the pitch, rather than remaining content by keeping possession of the ball.





The Leeds legend is keen to see a more progressive brand of football and believes the players must find ways to play a more forward thinking game to get themselves out of the rut.

The former Whites star said on LUTV: “What you have got to do is play with some freedom and some confidence and that’s a big thing in football.



“That’s one thing that has been lacking, the confidence to try things and be positive.



"We have got to be more positive in general all over the field.



“The first thing you should do whether you are a defender or a midfield player, as soon as you pick the ball up look forward and if you can’t knock it forward, keep the ball.”



He added: “On too many occasions, we are just content to get the ball and pass it around and it’s easy for teams like Bolton to get numbers behind the ball.



“The first thing I like to see in players is trying and be progressive, especially midfield players – look if you can play somebody in quickly, instead of just keeping the ball.”

