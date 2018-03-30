XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/03/2018 - 22:35 BST

Departure of Arsenal and Chelsea Target Isco From Real Madrid Ruled Out

 




Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insists that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City target Isco will stay at the club.

Isco was in superb form for Spain in their 6-1 friendly rout of Argentina and further boosted his reputation by grabbing a hat-trick in the match held in the Spanish capital.




The attacking midfielder admitted after the match that he has failed to win Zidane's confidence at club level and speculation over a departure from Real Madrid quickly sparked into life.

Isco has been linked with a trio of Premier League clubs in the shape of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.
 


But Zidane insists that Real Madrid are not thinking of selling the Spain international, whose performance impressed him, and he will stay at the club.

"I'm happy with his performances, it was a very impressive performance [against Argentina] and Spain impressed too", the Real Madrid coach told reporters.

"Isco is a Real Madrid player and he'll remain here. That's it."

Isco will not feature for Real Madrid on Saturday against Las Palmas due to a knock he has picked up.
 