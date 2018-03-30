Departure of Arsenal and Chelsea Target Isco From Real Madrid Ruled Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insists that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City target Isco will stay at the club.



Isco was in superb form for Spain in their 6-1 friendly rout of Argentina and further boosted his reputation by grabbing a hat-trick in the match held in the Spanish capital.











The attacking midfielder admitted after the match that he has failed to win Zidane's confidence at club level and speculation over a departure from Real Madrid quickly sparked into life.



Isco has been linked with a trio of Premier League clubs in the shape of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.





But Zidane insists that Real Madrid are not thinking of selling the Spain international, whose performance impressed him, and he will stay at the club.