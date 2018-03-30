XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

30/03/2018 - 17:42 BST

Don't Sell Him – Nottingham Forest Legend Urges Club To Keep Liverpool Target

 




Nottingham Forest legend Steve Hodge has urged the club to hold on to Liverpool linked young striker Ben Brereton this summer.

The youngster has come through the ranks at the City Ground since joining the Forest academy from Stoke in 2015 and has been a regular starter for the club this season.




While he has a goal return of just three in 28 Championship matches, the youngster remains a highly rated talented and has been on Liverpool’s radar, while Arsenal have also been mooted as keen.

There are questions marks over his long term future at Nottingham Forest, but club legend Hodge believes the youngster has shown a lot of promise despite not delivering the goods in front of goal.
 


And he is keen to see Forest keep Brereton away from the clutches of suitors such as Liverpool.  

"Brereton does a lot of things that I like and he's a good young player”, Hodge said on BBC Nottingham.

“But it is hard playing up there as a kid on your own.

"I wouldn't sell him on at the moment.”

Brereton, who has a contract until 2021 with Nottingham Forest, has already notched up 50 senior appearances for the club and has also been part of the England Under-19 set-up.
 