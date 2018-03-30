XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/03/2018 - 23:37 BST

Dortmund Sporting Director Keen To Impart Professionalism Lesson To England Under-19 Star

 




Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed that the club will speak to Jadon Sancho about his recent disciplinary problems with his national team.

The 18-year-old winger recent got into hot water after his former Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden and himself were left out of the England Under-19 team against Latvia due to disciplinary issues.




The duo did not report for a team meeting on time and England Under-19 manager Paul Simpson was quick to take action against them and left them out of the squad.

Considered one of the most talented youngsters in the England youth set-up, Sancho has also broken in the Dortmund senior squad, but Zorc admits that it is important the youngster is taught a lesson in professionalism at the top level of football.
 


“We’ll talk about it”, Zorc told German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten.  

“With all the talent available, it’s also important to remain a professional.

“The boys have to learn and it’s part of our job to teach them.”

Dortmund snared the youngster away from Manchester City last summer after it emerged that Sancho was unhappy with his situation at the Etihad Stadium.

He starred in England’s Under-17 World Cup triumph in India last year and is expected to break into the senior squad in the coming years.
 