06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/03/2018 - 23:04 BST

Finish Third And It’s Failure, Former Rangers Star Tells Gers

 




Steven Thompson insists if Rangers finish third in the Scottish Premiership this season then they will have failed given the size of their budget.

The Gers came third last term, but were tipped to improve this season after a summer of recruitment under Pedro Caixinha.




Caixinha was shown the door in October following a series of poor results and Graeme Murty handed the job until the end of the season, with the former youth boss being backed in the transfer market in January.

Murty currently has Rangers in second, but the Gers face a big fight with Aberdeen and potentially Hibernian to hold on to runners-up spot.
 


And former Rangers striker Thompson makes no bones about the fact he believes not finishing second would be failure on the part of his old club.

"If Rangers finish third this season then that's a failure, no matter how you dress it up. No matter Pedro Caixinha or anything", he said on BBC Sportscene Extra.

"If Rangers finish third it's a failure given their budget", Thompson added.

Rangers are next in action on Saturday away against Motherwell at Fir Park.
 