Finish Third And It’s Failure, Former Rangers Star Tells Gers

Steven Thompson insists if Rangers finish third in the Scottish Premiership this season then they will have failed given the size of their budget.



The Gers came third last term, but were tipped to improve this season after a summer of recruitment under Pedro Caixinha.











Caixinha was shown the door in October following a series of poor results and Graeme Murty handed the job until the end of the season, with the former youth boss being backed in the transfer market in January.



Murty currently has Rangers in second, but the Gers face a big fight with Aberdeen and potentially Hibernian to hold on to runners-up spot.





And former Rangers striker Thompson makes no bones about the fact he believes not finishing second would be failure on the part of his old club.