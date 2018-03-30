Giving Youngsters Chance Is No Brainer – Former Leeds Star Advises Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton believes Paul Heckingbottom must look to blood a few youngsters towards the end of the season.



With nothing to play for, Leeds are staring down another pointless end to a campaign which started with much vigour and enthusiasm amongst their fans, with hopes of promotion.











Leeds have won just once in 2018 and Heckingbottom has made it clear that some of his players in the squad are fighting for their place at the club next season.



The Leeds boss has made it apparent that he could struggle to completely overhaul the squad in the summer and Prutton feels the manager must be desperate to see the club’s top stars justify their billing in the final stretch of the campaign.





The former White believes Heckingbottom must look to get the balance right in the final eight games of the season and must not miss out on the chance to provide much needed experience to some of the talented youngsters in the academy.

Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There is also pressure on the senior players who want to be there next year.



"They have got to perform and look like they are part of a squad that could be going places next season.



“From Paul’s point of view, I think he will want to balance it with the fact that he will want a strong end to the season and he will want a strong showing from the players that are there, the supposed top dogs on the big money.



“They need to justify the position that they are in. But I think the calls to play more youngsters are quite right and a bit of a no-brainer.



“I’m not saying chuck in eleven brand new young pups to see what they are about, but if there are young lads that are fighting for a start then you can pragmatically say we can get these some good Championship minutes under their belts, especially with the games they have got coming up.”



Bailey Peacock-Farrell is expected to be the first choice goalkeeper for the rest of the season and young Tom Pearce also got opportunity to make his debut for Leeds before the international break.

