He Had It When He Signed – Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Reveals Adam Forshaw Injury

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed why Adam Forshaw was absent from the Whites matchday squad against Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday.



Heckingbottom's side pulled off a 2-1 win over the Trotters at Elland Road in front of their biggest home crowd of the campaign, securing their second win of 2018.











Forshaw, who has shone for Leeds since joining the club from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, was not involved though.



And Heckingbottom lifted the lid on why the midfielder was absent, striking a pessimistic note on his fitness with games quickly running out in the season.





"He's got a tear in his calf", Heckingbottom said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about the midfielder's absence.