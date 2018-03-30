He Had It When He Signed – Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Reveals Adam Forshaw Injury

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed why Adam Forshaw was absent from the Whites matchday squad against Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday.
Heckingbottom's side pulled off a 2-1 win over the Trotters at Elland Road in front of their biggest home crowd of the campaign, securing their second win of 2018.
Forshaw, who has shone for Leeds since joining the club from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, was not involved though.
And Heckingbottom lifted the lid on why the midfielder was absent, striking a pessimistic note on his fitness with games quickly running out in the season.
"He's got a tear in his calf", Heckingbottom said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about the midfielder's absence.
"It's a problem that he had when he signed.
"We've been managaing it and looking after it and we've done well to get him this far.
"But it got too bad after the Sheffield Wednesday game, so we had to pull him out."
It remains to be seen whether Forshaw will feature for Leeds again in the current campaign, but Heckingbottom went with Eunan O'Kane and Ronaldo Vieira in midfield against Bolton and is delighted the Whites secured all three points.
"Delighted. Just because I like winning. Simple as", he said.
"So we've won that game and the process starts again. That can't change.
"You can't forget that it's all about the results."