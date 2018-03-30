XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/03/2018 - 17:34 BST

He Had It When He Signed – Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Reveals Adam Forshaw Injury

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed why Adam Forshaw was absent from the Whites matchday squad against Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday.

Heckingbottom's side pulled off a 2-1 win over the Trotters at Elland Road in front of their biggest home crowd of the campaign, securing their second win of 2018.




Forshaw, who has shone for Leeds since joining the club from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, was not involved though.

And Heckingbottom lifted the lid on why the midfielder was absent, striking a pessimistic note on his fitness with games quickly running out in the season.
 


"He's got a tear in his calf", Heckingbottom said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about the midfielder's absence.

"It's a problem that he had when he signed.

"We've been managaing it and looking after it and we've done well to get him this far.

"But it got too bad after the Sheffield Wednesday game, so we had to pull him out."

It remains to be seen whether Forshaw will feature for Leeds again in the current campaign, but Heckingbottom went with Eunan O'Kane and Ronaldo Vieira in midfield against Bolton and is delighted the Whites secured all three points.

"Delighted. Just because I like winning. Simple as", he said.

"So we've won that game and the process starts again. That can't change.

"You can't forget that it's all about the results."
 