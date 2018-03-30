I Don’t Feel Inferior To Anyone, Arsenal Linked Leonardo Jardim Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal managerial target Leonardo Jardim has insisted that he is happy to continue at Monaco and stressed that he does not feel inferior to any coach.



The 43-year-old Portuguese has earned huge accolades because of his performance at Monaco, where he has been forced to continue to rebuild as the club sell their top players every year.











His showing under budgetary constraints has attracted the attention of Arsenal and the Jardim is reportedly the Gunners board’s favourite to potentially replace Arsene Wenger in the summer.



However, Jardim is happy with the conditions at Monaco and indicated that he has little reason to want a change of scenery in the near future as he feels content at the Stade Louis II.





But he stressed that he could accept an offer to manage a big club as he does not feel inferior to any coach.

Jardim told AFP when asked about his future: “The club offer me good salary and sporting conditions.



“There are some bigger clubs out there, but at 43, I am happy here and want to completely mature, with the objective of passing the milestone of coaching 1,000 games.



“I might have opportunities and I don’t feel inferior to anyone.”



Jardim’s Monaco won the league in France and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.

