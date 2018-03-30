XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/03/2018 - 12:25 BST

I’d Be Very Disappointed If We Don’t Beat Bolton – Leeds United Legend Expects Win

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is hoping for more excitement and a win for the Whites against Bolton Wanderers later today at Elland Road.

The Yorkshire giants have won just once in 2018 and have struggled to get any sort of momentum going over the last few months, which has resulted in them dropping out of the top six race.




Ahead of their game against Bolton, Leeds are desperate to get back to winning ways against a side who have not beaten them in their last six meetings; the Whites have won four of them.

However, Bolton have been in better form coming into the game and Gray believes the away side will harbour ambitions of picking up a win on the road and moving an inch closer towards safety in the Championship.
 


However, the Leeds legend is also desperate to see the Whites players put in a performance for once and has conceded that it would be bitterly disappointing if the home side don’t beat the Trotters.  

The former winger said on LUTV ahead of the game: “I think they will come here to try and win the game.

“Looking at the results, they will think it’s an opportunity for them, but there is also an opportunity for us to put right things, especially after the Sheffield Wednesday game.

“It was a local derby, we never performed and it was a disappointing game in general.

"I just hope the game [on Good Friday] will have little bit more to it, little bit more excitement for the fans and it’s a game we will win.”

He continued: “I have said that a few times this season and have been disappointed with the performances but it’s a game I’ll be very disappointed if we don’t pick up three points.”
 