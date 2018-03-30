I’m Comfortable – Graeme Murty On Rangers Planning For Next Term Despite Lack of Job Clarification

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has insisted that he is comfortable with Rangers planning for next season without his future at the club having been resolved.



Murty’s contract with Rangers expires at the end of the season and there is still no clarity whether the club are going to offer him a new deal to continue to work at Ibrox.











They were forced into appointing Murty after failing to rope in a long term replacement for Pedro Caixinha in the middle of the season and the former Rangers Under-20s boss has impressed many with the way he has handled the situation.



Performances and results have improved under Murty, but his future remains under the scanner.





The Rangers boss admits that the club are planning ahead for next season regardless of his future and stressed that he is happy with his current situation.

Murty said in a press conference: “Plans have already started for next season regarding pre-season and recruitment regardless of whether I am here or not next season.



“I am comfortable with the situation.



"I am here to do a job as good as I am able to do.”



Rangers will return to action in the Scottish Premiership with a trip to Motherwell on Saturday afternoon.

