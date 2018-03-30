XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/03/2018 - 13:53 BST

I’m Comfortable – Graeme Murty On Rangers Planning For Next Term Despite Lack of Job Clarification

 




Graeme Murty has insisted that he is comfortable with Rangers planning for next season without his future at the club having been resolved.

Murty’s contract with Rangers expires at the end of the season and there is still no clarity whether the club are going to offer him a new deal to continue to work at Ibrox.




They were forced into appointing Murty after failing to rope in a long term replacement for Pedro Caixinha in the middle of the season and the former Rangers Under-20s boss has impressed many with the way he has handled the situation.

Performances and results have improved under Murty, but his future remains under the scanner.
 


The Rangers boss admits that the club are planning ahead for next season regardless of his future and stressed that he is happy with his current situation.  

Murty said in a press conference: “Plans have already started for next season regarding pre-season and recruitment regardless of whether I am here or not next season.

“I am comfortable with the situation.

"I am here to do a job as good as I am able to do.”

Rangers will return to action in the Scottish Premiership with a trip to Motherwell on Saturday afternoon.
 