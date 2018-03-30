Not True – Jose Mourinho Dismisses Didier Deschamps Chat Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refuted suggestions that he spoke to France coach Didier Deschamps about Paul Pogba and his recent performances.



Pogba was struggling to get into the Manchester United starting eleven before the international break and there have been suggestions that he has fallen out with Mourinho.











The Frenchman was in his element for France during the international break and scored in their 3-1 win over Russia earlier this week.



There were suggestions that the Manchester United boss spoke with Deschamps about the midfielder’s struggles at Old Trafford, but Mourinho squashed all such speculation.





However, he kept his counsel on the midfielder’s performance for France during the break.

Asked if he spoke to Deschamps, Mourinho said in a press conference: “Not true.



"I have not spoken with Didier for a long time.”



Probed to comment on Pogba’s performance, he said: “I don’t comment on my players’ performances in national teams.”



It remains to be seen whether Pogba returns to the starting eleven when Manchester United host Swansea at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

