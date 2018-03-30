Playing To Prove You’re Good Enough To Stay, Leeds United Legend Tells Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has challenged the Whites players to prove their mettle ahead of another summer of churn at Elland Road.



The Whites have won just one game since Boxing Day and have been on a tailspin which could have sucked them into the Championship relegation dogfight had they not started the season brilliantly.











Their top six hopes have evaporated in the last month and Paul Heckingbottom has made it clear that the players are fighting for their futures at Elland Road in the final stretch of the season.



With Leeds playing some of the heavyweights of the Championship towards the end of the campaign, Gray believes the players have enough opportunities to prove their worth to the club.





But feels it is time they rise up to the challenge and start claiming a spot in Heckingbottom’s squad for next season.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV when asked about motivation for the players towards the end of the season: “You are on the run-in now.



“You have got some tough games to play.



"You have got to go to Fulham, [Aston] Villa and Preston.



"It’s been said in the past that the players are playing to prove that they are good enough to get us into contention next season.



“I still think there will have to be changes made, but it’s an opportunity for the players to start climbing the table and finish in a healthier position in the league.”



