Real Madrid Look To Speed Up Deal For Liverpool Goalkeeping Target

Real Madrid could look to conclude a deal for Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson soon in order to avoid an auction for his services.



The Roma goalkeeper’s future has been under the scanner despite the Serie A giants’ insistence that they won’t be selling the Brazilian in the summer transfer window.











Clubs such as Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco have been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old goalkeeper with a view to making a move for him at the end of the season.



Real Madrid have also turned their attention towards Alisson and according to Spanish daily AS, they could soon step up on their efforts to take him to the Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.





The European champions are looking for a new goalkeeper and Manchester United’s David de Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois’ have long been their targets.

However, the potential costs of the two goalkeepers have forced Real Madrid to turn their attention towards Alisson and the Brazilian has emerged as a target for the club.



And it has been claimed to avoid seeing his value rise in the coming months, Real Madrid could look to get a deal over the line sooner rather than later with Roma.



They are aware a good World Cup for Alisson could sky rocket the price for a player who could be available for €60m at the end of the season.

