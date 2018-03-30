XRegister
30/03/2018 - 12:12 BST

Roma Talk To Agents of Liverpool and Tottenham Targeted Bundesliga Star

 




Roma have already met the representatives of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Max Meyer ahead of a potential summer move for him.

The 22-year-old Germany international has refused to sign a new deal with Schalke and the club are expecting him to leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.




His contract situation has made him a hot property ahead of the summer transfer window and clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in signing him in the next few months.

Bayern Munich were also interested but the German champions are unlikely to anger Schalke further by poaching another one of their players on a free transfer after securing Leon Goretzka.
 


And it seems there is fresh interest from Italy in Meyer, as according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Roma are considering signing him on a free transfer in the summer.  

AC Milan have been keeping tabs on the player for a while, but it seems Roma have taken some concrete steps to take the German to the Stadio Olimpico.

Representatives from the sporting agency that represent Meyer, met Roma sporting director Monchi in December with regards to the future of the Germany international.

Meyer’s future is set to be away from Schalke next season, but it is still unclear which club will finally get their hands on the player in the summer.
 