06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/03/2018 - 14:04 BST

Samu Saiz On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Bolton Wanderers Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Bolton Wanderers
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have announced their starting team and substitutes to play host to Bolton Wanderers in a Good Friday Championship fixture at Elland Road this afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom's men are struggling for form and have won just once since Boxing Day, something which has ended the side's hopes of finishing in the top six.




The Leeds boss opts to continue with youngster Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, while in the centre of defence he selects Pontus Jansson and Matthew Pennington.

Further up the pitch the Leeds head coach picks Ronaldo Vieira and Eunan O'Kane in midfield, while Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski also play. Caleb Ekuban and Pierre-Michel Lasogga carry the attacking threat.

If Heckingbottom wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Samu Saiz and Pawel Cibicki.

Adam Forshaw is not in the matchday squad.

 


Leeds United Team vs Bolton Wanderers

Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, Jansson, Pennington, Dallas, Vieira, O'Kane, Hernandez, Alioski, Ekuban, Lasogga

Substitutes: Lonergan, Anita, Pearce, Phillips, Saiz, Cibicki, Grot
 