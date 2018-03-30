Serie A Giants Considering Summer Swoop For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela in the summer transfer window.



Lamela recently returned to the Tottenham squad after a lengthy injury spell and is yet to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting eleven despite making a full recovery.











The Argentine has been trying to recapture his old form, but there are suggestions that his future at Tottenham could be under the scanner once the transfer window roll out.



And it seems the former Roma winger has admirers in Italy as according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter are considering a summer swoop for the winger in the next few months.





The Nerazzurri are interested in adding more creative players to their squad and the Spurs winger has emerged as a viable target for the club ahead of the summer window.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has already worked with Lamela at Roma and is more than willing to reunite with his former player at the San Siro next season.



However, it remains to be seen whether either Lamela or Tottenham are prepared to do business with Inter in the summer.



Bologna’s Simone Verdi and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Bernard are also believed to be on Inter’s radar.

