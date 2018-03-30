The Best News – Jurgen Klopp Eases Injury Fears Around Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that defender Joe Gomez will return to the pitch before the end of the season.



The young defender hobbled off after just ten minutes in England’s international friendly against the Netherlands last week due to an ankle injury and returned to Liverpool for treatment.











There were fears Gomez could be out of action for the rest of the campaign, but Klopp revealed that there is positive news for the Reds with regards to the extent of the injury.



The Liverpool manager conceded that Gomez will be out for a few games, but the injury is not serious enough to keep him out for the rest of the season.





The German is all but sure that the defender will recover in time to play for Liverpool again before the curtains come down on their campaign.

“After the initial shock, we got the best news we could get”, Klopp told the club’s official website.



“At the moment, it’s serious – and serious enough to rule him out for the next couple of games.



"But I think we will see Joe back on the pitch this season, it’s pretty sure, how it looks at the moment.



“He feels much better already but of course we need to be careful. I don’t know exactly how long but we hopefully have a lot of games to come and he will be part of a few.”



The 20-year-old defender, who earned his third cap for England against the Netherlands, has turned in 29 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season.

