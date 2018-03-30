They’ve Got No Choice – Paul Heckingbottom Insists Leeds United Star Took Dropping Well

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom says that youngster Tom Pearce took his dropping from the team against Bolton Wanderers well.



Heckingbottom handed Pearce his senior debut before the international break in Leeds' 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday and the youngster impressed with his performance.











Pearce slotted into senior football well and earned praise post-match, but for the visit of Bolton on Good Friday he was dropped to the bench.



Heckingbottom opted to go with the experience of Gaetano Berardi and Leeds earned only their second win of 2018 by seeing off the Trotters 2-1 at Elland Road.





Asked about Pearce being left out, Heckingbottom told a press conference: " He understands. It was a great experience for him to see what it's about.