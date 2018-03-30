XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/03/2018 - 22:17 BST

They’ve Got No Choice – Paul Heckingbottom Insists Leeds United Star Took Dropping Well

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom says that youngster Tom Pearce took his dropping from the team against Bolton Wanderers well.

Heckingbottom handed Pearce his senior debut before the international break in Leeds' 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday and the youngster impressed with his performance.




Pearce slotted into senior football well and earned praise post-match, but for the visit of Bolton on Good Friday he was dropped to the bench.

Heckingbottom opted to go with the experience of Gaetano Berardi and Leeds earned only their second win of 2018 by seeing off the Trotters 2-1 at Elland Road.
 


Asked about Pearce being left out, Heckingbottom told a press conference: "He understands. It was a great experience for him to see what it's about.

"All the other boys in his group too, they know there's a pathway, but they also know it's not easy."

He was pressed on whether the defender understood the decision – and Heckingbottom says players who are dropped have little choice but to understand his thinking.

"Yes of course he does [understand the decision].

"They've got no choice", Heckingbottom smiled.

Pearce was an unused substitute in the win against Bolton and will hope to again be given a taste of senior action on Tuesday night when Leeds travel to Craven Cottage to face a promotion chasing Fulham outfit.
 