They’ve Picked Up – Leeds United Legend Wary of Bolton Wanderers Threat

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the Whites’ recent good record against Bolton Wanderers goes out of the window because of the recent form shown by Phil Parkinson’s side.



The Whites have been on a wretched run of form since the turn of the year and have just won once since Boxing Day last year, which has ended their hopes of finishing in the Championship's top six.











A brilliant start to their season has helped Leeds to stay out of the relegation dogfight despite their poor run, but the club are desperate to turn things around before the end of the campaign.



Going into the game against Bolton today, Leeds have a decent recent record against Parkinson’s side, but the Trotters did pick up form just before the international break.





Five points from their last three games, including beating Aston Villa, have given Bolton’s hopes of securing their Championship status a late push.

Gray is aware of the good record that Leeds have against Bolton, but he is concerned that it will be a much tougher encounter this time around because of their opposition’s recent form.



The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “It’s an important game for us. There will be a big crowd in for a game against Bolton.



“It’s a club that we have a good record against, but in saying that, they have been playing well recently.



“They have beaten Villa and that’s a decent result.



"They started badly, but they have picked up a bit.”



Leeds scored an enthralling 3-2 win away from home at Bolton in the first weekend of the season.

