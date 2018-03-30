This Makes Me Think John McGinn Won’t Join Celtic – Former Scotland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Steven Thompson says that the fact Celtic have not yet made a play to sign John McGinn from Hibernian leads him to believe the midfielder may not end up at Parkhead.



Celtic have been continually linked with moving to sign McGinn, who is regarded in some quarters as the natural successor to the ageing Scott Brown.











But the Bhoys have yet to make a move for McGinn, who is expected to be the subject of interest from clubs in England when the summer transfer window swings open.



And Thompson is not sure the received wisdom that McGinn will end up at Celtic is correct.





The ex-Scotland star said on BBC Sportscene Extra: " You would have thought they would have taken a bite by now if that was going to happen.