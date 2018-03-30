XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/03/2018 - 23:17 BST

This Makes Me Think John McGinn Won’t Join Celtic – Former Scotland International

 




Former Scotland international Steven Thompson says that the fact Celtic have not yet made a play to sign John McGinn from Hibernian leads him to believe the midfielder may not end up at Parkhead.

Celtic have been continually linked with moving to sign McGinn, who is regarded in some quarters as the natural successor to the ageing Scott Brown.




But the Bhoys have yet to make a move for McGinn, who is expected to be the subject of interest from clubs in England when the summer transfer window swings open.

And Thompson is not sure the received wisdom that McGinn will end up at Celtic is correct.
 


The ex-Scotland star said on BBC Sportscene Extra: "You would have thought they would have taken a bite by now if that was going to happen.

"So, the longer it goes it makes me think he might not go.

"However, never say never."

McGinn has kicked on with his development this season and been lauded for his displays.

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus admitted recently that he believes McGinn is now better than Brown was at the same age.
 