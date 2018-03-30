Thomas Tuchel Leading Antonio Conte For Paris Saint-Germain Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has slipped behind Thomas Tuchel in the race to become the next Paris Saint-Germain coach in the summer.



Conte’s future at Chelsea has been subject to speculation since the end of last season and there are suggestions that he will leave the club at the end of the current campaign.











The Italian has been insistent on honouring his contract with Chelsea, but PSG have been reportedly been in touch with his entourage regarding him replacing Unai Emery.



PSG are expected to show the door to the Spaniard at the end of the season and Conte had been tipped as a serious contender to become the next coach at the Parc des Princes.





However, the tables have turned over the last few weeks and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, former Dortmund boss Tuchel is currently the favourite to become the next PSG coach.

The German has already met the PSG hierarchy and spoke fluent French, which impressed the club bosses at the Parc des Princes.



The Parisians have intensified contact with the former Dortmund boss’ representatives over the last few weeks and are keen to get a deal over the line soon.



Tuchel has also been on Arsenal’s radar to replace Arsene Wenger, but it seems the German is Paris bound at the moment.

