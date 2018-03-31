Beating Bolton Is Huge Confidence Boost For Fulham Trip, Leeds Legend Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray is certain that Leeds United's 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers will provide a huge lift to the confidence of the Whites players and head coach Paul Heckingbottom.



Leeds won only their second game of the calendar year on Good Friday when they overcame Bolton with a 2-1 scoreline at Elland Road and move up to 12th in the league table.











The Yorkshire giants were badly in need of a win after winning just once in 2018 and new boss Heckingbottom was struggling to stem the rot.



Gray is of the opinion that the close win over Bolton will lift the players up as for once they managed to perform and get a win in front of a packed Elland Road, something they have failed to do consistently this season.





He believes ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Fulham, it will also provide confidence to Heckingbottom, who took charge of a demoralised Leeds squad in February and has been firefighting since then.

Gray said on LUTV: “The thing about the game today was the confidence that it gave to the players.



“There have been games that there were big crowds in and they were disappointing, but to win a game in front of big crowd, that’s going to lift everybody.”



He continued: “You won a game but you have got to progress with that game and you have got to keep the momentum going.



“It will be a tough game on Tuesday night against Fulham, who are a good side but that will give the players a huge lift.



“It gives Paul a huge lift as well. The players needed the result, but Paul wanted a result himself.”

