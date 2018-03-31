XRegister
06 October 2016

31/03/2018 - 21:01 BST

Chances Are Slim – Former Leeds Star Doubts White Will Return Before Season Ends

 




Noel Whelan thinks Adam Forshaw is unlikely to be fit to feature for Leeds United again this season.

Forshaw was absent from Leeds' matchday squad for Good Friday's 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers and head coach Paul Heckingbottom confirmed after the game he is suffering from a calf tear.




Heckingbottom revealed that Forshaw had the injury when he signed from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

And despite Leeds having been able to manage the situation, the pain has become too much for Forshaw to play through.
 


While Heckingbottom has not ruled Forshaw out for the season, Whelan thinks the odds are against the midfielder playing again in the current campaign.

"Calf tear, you're talking four to six weeks", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"The chances of him coming back [this season] are very slim.

"But it gives the other midfield players the opportunity", Whelan added.

Leeds have seven Championship matches remaining in the season, with the next coming on Tuesday night away at third placed Fulham.
 