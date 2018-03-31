XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/03/2018 - 11:34 BST

Graham Dorrans Starts – Rangers Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

 




Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their side to lock horns with Motherwell at Fir Park in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.

Graeme Murty's side have had the international break to reflect on back to back defeats and Rangers will be desperate to get back on track today as they bid to remain on course to finish second.




Rangers are still without left-back Lee Wallace, while Ryan Jack and David Bates are also sidelined

Murty goes with Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back he selects Bruno Alves and Russell Martin as the central defensive pair. Greg Docherty slots into midfield with Graham Dorrans, while Daniel Candeias and Josh Windass also play. Jamie Murphy will look to support Alfredo Morelos.

On the bench, Murty has Jason Cummings as an attacking option, while Sean Goss is also available.

 


Rangers Team vs Motherwell

Foderingham, Tavernier, Martin, Alves, John, Docherty, Dorrans, Candeias, Windass, Murphy, Morelos

Substitutes: Alnwick, Hodson, McCrorie, Halliday, Goss, Miller, Cummings
 