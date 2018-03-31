Graham Dorrans Starts – Rangers Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their side to lock horns with Motherwell at Fir Park in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.



Graeme Murty's side have had the international break to reflect on back to back defeats and Rangers will be desperate to get back on track today as they bid to remain on course to finish second.











Rangers are still without left-back Lee Wallace, while Ryan Jack and David Bates are also sidelined



Murty goes with Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back he selects Bruno Alves and Russell Martin as the central defensive pair. Greg Docherty slots into midfield with Graham Dorrans, while Daniel Candeias and Josh Windass also play. Jamie Murphy will look to support Alfredo Morelos.



On the bench, Murty has Jason Cummings as an attacking option, while Sean Goss is also available.



Rangers Team vs Motherwell



Foderingham, Tavernier, Martin, Alves, John, Docherty, Dorrans, Candeias, Windass, Murphy, Morelos



Substitutes: Alnwick, Hodson, McCrorie, Halliday, Goss, Miller, Cummings

