I Could Sense Before Kick-off Fans Were Backing Us – West Ham Skipper Mark Noble

West Ham United skipper Mark Noble says that he knew the fans were fully behind the team as soon as he walked out onto the pitch at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



There were worries about how the fans would react given the unrest at the London Stadium prior to the international break and the Hammers' slide down the Premier League standings. But the fans rallied and watched a 3-0 win over Southampton unfold.











But two goals before 20 minutes of play for West Ham calmed any nerves and when Marko Arnautovic got his second in first half stoppage time the Hammers were put on course for a 3-0 win.



Southampton struggled to trouble the hosts and Saints boss Mark Hughes had talked of pitting the fans against West Ham in the lead up to the match.





But Noble says he could sense the fans were behind the team.