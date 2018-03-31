XRegister
31/03/2018 - 17:13 BST

It Was Dream – Romelu Lukaku Delights At Scoring 100th Premier League Goal

 




Romelu Lukaku has expressed his delight at scoring his 100th Premier League goal and has stressed the importance of Manchester United finishing the season strongly.

The Belgian scored his 26th goal of the season when he netted Manchester United’s first in their 2-0 win over Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.




He was the fifth youngest player to achieve the 100-goal feat in the Premier League and the first from his country to do so; and Lukaku admits that it was a dream come true as he has always been a fan of the English top tier since his childhood days.

The Manchester United striker was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I'm really happy to achieve that milestone. It is a dream come true.
 


“I am really happy to achieve that in a league I've wanted to play in since I was six years old.”  

Manchester City are just two wins away from winning the league, but Jose Mourinho stressed the importance of the Red Devils finishing second in the league.

Manchester United overtook Liverpool to move back into second place following the home win and Lukaku admits that it is important that they finish the campaign off in style.

“Of course it is important to finish strongly.

"The manager told us we all have to fight for our place in the team.”

Speaking about the game, he said: "We try to start quickly at a high tempo.

"We did that, we entertained the fans and we kept a clean sheet so I'm happy. It was enjoyable for us."
 