06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/03/2018 - 11:37 BST

James Milner Starts – Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutions for Liverpool’s trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League games this afternoon.

Liverpool have gone with a strong line up despite their upcoming Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday night and their feared front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will start the game for the Reds.




James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum will form the midfield three for Liverpool, with Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the heart of their defence. Danny Ings, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are some of the options Klopp has on the bench today.

While Klopp has an eye on the Champions League game, the Liverpool manager also does not want his side to slip up in their quest to finish in the top four this season.

 


Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace

Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Moreno, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ings
 