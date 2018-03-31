Juventus Showing Interest In Arsenal And Liverpool Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have joined the growing list of Italian clubs who are interested in signing Arsenal and Liverpool target Max Meyer in the summer.



Schalke have given up hope of keeping hold of the Germany midfielder and he is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, when his contract expires.











His contract situation has made Meyer a sought after player ahead of the summer transfer window as clubs are keen to get hold of a quality player on a free transfer.



Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on Meyer, but there has been a growing interest in Italy, with both AC Milan and Roma keen on signing him.





And it seems there will be more Serie A competition for the German’s signature as according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Italian champions Juventus have turned their attention towards the midfielder.

The Italian champions are alive to all possibilities of doing bargain deals for quality players and with Meyer being available on a free transfer, they are considering making a play.



Roma have already met the player’s representatives and it remains to be seen whether Juventus look to show more concrete interest as Meyer is likely to leave Schalke in the summer.

