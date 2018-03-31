XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/03/2018 - 22:27 BST

Manchester City Preparing To Lay Down Big Money To Beat Liverpool To Serie A Midfielder

 




Manchester City are prepared splash out big money to beat off competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for the signature of Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from Napoli, despite talk of the Serie A giants preparing a new and improved contract for him.




The Italy international has emerged as a target for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who wants to invest in his midfield in the summer and even Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him as a replacement for Emre Can, who is likely to leave.

However, it seems Manchester City are now pushing ahead of the chasing pack in the race for Jorginho and according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, they are preparing a huge bid in terms of a transfer fee and wages.
 


It has been claimed Pep Guardiola is prepared to sanction a transfer fee worth €50m for the Napoli midfielder and the club are prepared to treble his current salary, meaning he could earn around €4.5m per year if he moves to the Etihad.  

His representatives were recently in England to watch Jorginho in action for Italy and are claimed to have held informal discussions with Manchester City regarding their interest in the player.

Napoli are also aware of the interest in Jorginho and have already made a move for Sampdoria’s Lucas Torreira as a possible replacement for the midfielder.

Guardiola is prepared to splash the cash again in the summer and it seems Jorginho has emerged as a key target.
 