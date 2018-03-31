XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/03/2018 - 17:34 BST

Marko Arnautovic Is Making Big Difference For Us – West Ham Boss David Moyes Salutes Match-winner

 




West Ham boss David Moyes has hailed Marko Arnautovic and believes the Austrian is making a big difference for the Hammers after he played a key role in a crucial 3-0 home win over Southampton.

The pressure was on West Ham heading into the match due to their spiral down the Premier League standings and the fan unrest which has gripped the London Stadium.




But a Joao Mario goal in the 13th minute followed by Arnautovic scoring four minutes later eased the nerves at the London Stadium and put West Ham on course for a comfortable afternoon's work.

Arnautovic made it 3-0 just before half time when he connected with a cross from Arthur Masuaku to volley his effort into the back of the net.
 


Southampton were poor throughout and West Ham untroubled as they claimed all three points with an impressive 3-0 win.

"We think Marko Arnautovic is doing a great job for us, he could easily have had a hat-trick today. He's making a big difference to us", Moyes told the BBC's Match of the Day programme.

"Over the time you come up against people, Marko has had words with Mark Hughes in their time together but it's nothing worth talking about", he added.

Arnautovic made a point of pointing over towards Hughes after he scored, the Welshman having managed him at Stoke.
 