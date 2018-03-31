Next Season Will Be When They Gel – Former Manchester United Star On Red Devils Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United midfielder Andy Ritchie is not expecting to see Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez combine effectively for the Red Devils until the start of next season.



Manchester United beat off competition from Manchester City for the signature of Sanchez in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal in the January window.











However, the Chilean has struggled to justify the hype surrounding his arrival at Old Trafford thus far and has found life difficult in the first few months as a Manchester United player.



He has particularly found it hard to gel with Pogba, who prefers to play on the left side of a three-man midfield, and the duo have shown very little chemistry when playing together.





And Ritchie is not expecting the duo to gel properly before the start of next season as he feels it was always going to be difficult to fit Sanchez into the Manchester United line up in the middle of the campaign.

Asked about Sanchez and Pogba’s problems in playing together, the former Red Devil said on MUTV: “That’s something that got to be worked out.



“They are both top class players, they bring so much to the game and again Alexis hasn’t hit his heights yet, but you can see the quality that he has got.



“I think it’s just getting that mix together and that might not come until next season.



"It’s very difficult to come halfway through the season and we don’t usually do a lot of business [in January], but you cannot not sign a player of his quality if he’s available.



“So it’s probably going to be next season when the two of them gel together.”



Sanchez and Pogba both started in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday, with the Chile international scoring the Red Devils' second goal.

